J-K: 2 terrorists held from Shopian, war-like stores recovered

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested two terrorists from the Shopian district of the Union Territory on Sunday, the Army informed.

According to the PRO (Defence) Srinagar, the captured terrorists identified as Gowher Manzoor and Aqib Hussain Nanda are the residents of Drabgam in Pulwama,

The official statement from the PRO Defence also informed that they had recovered warlike stores from the possession of these terrorists, in a joint operation led by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police.



The J-K police in its statement said that the police arrested these two terrorists by acting on input received from the police regarding their presence in the general area of Chak Keller after a Joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was established at around 5.15 pm on Sunday.

They intercepted the vehicle of the accused at 8 pm and have been handed over to the Keller police station.

Earlier, an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist identified as Adil Gani Dar was arrested from Mohandpora village of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and the officials also recovered several arms and ammunition from his possession.

Meanwhile, on October 27, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested another LeT terrorist-- Nisar Ahmad Bhat-- following a search operation near the Sheeri Police Station of Baramulla district, as a part of the search operation to catch foreign terrorists from Pakistan. (ANI)

