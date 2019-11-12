Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed on Monday in encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. Identity and affiliation being ascertained," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Bandipora
ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 09:16 IST
Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed on Monday in encounter with the security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.