Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in Daramdora Keegam area of Shopian district in the early hours of Sunday.
Exchange of fire between the two sides is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:26 IST
Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in Daramdora Keegam area of Shopian district in the early hours of Sunday.