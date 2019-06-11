J-K: 2 terrorists killed in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Awneera area of district Shopian, the police said.

The encounter was jointly launched by police and security forces based on a credible input.

"Two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. The identities and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained," a release of Jammu and Kashmir police said.

"During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," the release read.

The police have recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from the site of encounter. (ANI)

