J-K: 20 electric buses flagged off in Srinagar under FAME India scheme

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise, Arvind Sawant on Friday flagged off 20 electric buses in Srinagar under the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.

These buses were flagged off as part of phase-II of the FAME scheme.

The environment-friendly buses were launched from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

In February this year, the Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved the proposal for the implementation of scheme titled 'Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Phase II (FAME India Phase II)' for promotion of Electric Mobility in the country.

The scheme with a total outlay of Rs 10000 crores over the period of three years will be implemented with effect from 1st April 2019. This scheme is the expanded version of the present scheme titled 'FAME India 1 which was launched on April 1, 2015, with a total outlay of Rs 895 crores. (ANI)

