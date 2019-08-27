J-K: 23 injured after minibus skids off-road, falls into gorge in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 23 people were injured after a minibus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Barta area here on Tuesday.

The injured have been admitted to the district hospital here.

Speaking to ANI, Sarpanch of Barta, Mohan Singh said, "The accident took place around 7 am in the morning today. Probably, due to bad road over the bridge here, the bus skidded off and fell into a gorge." (ANI)

