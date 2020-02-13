J-K: 3 associates of Hizbul terrorists held in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Three terrorist associates linked to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were on Thursday arrested in Anantnag by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police have identified them as Adil Ahmad Dar, Aqib Fayaz Makroo and Ajaz Ahmad Sofi. As per police records, they were involved in assisting the active HM terrorists operating in the areas of Anantnag.

"As per the investigations, they were providing logistic support and shelter to the active terrorists of HM. They were also involved in motivating and instigating the youth of the area to join terrorist ranks," police said.

The police have recovered incriminating material from their possession and registered a case under relevant sections of the law. (ANI)

