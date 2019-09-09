Parvez, a local, speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Parvez, a local, speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

J-K: 3 consecutive earthquakes hit Chenab valley in two days, locals gripped in fear

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:22 IST

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Residents of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir are living in fear as the three consecutive earthquakes have jolted the Chenab Valley in the last two days.
An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude and depth five kilometres on Monday hit Chenab Valley at around 12:10 pm. The epicentre of the quake was located at Chamba border in Himachal Pradesh.
This was the third earthquake witnessed by the Valley in the last two days. Two earthquakes jolted the Valley on Sunday in the span of five minutes.
Geographically, Chenab Valley is mostly hilly terrain and the area is an active seismic zone.
After witnessing the consecutive quakes, the locals were forced to come out of their homes and offices.
"People are in fear due to continuous quakes. Today's quake has caused cracks in a building here which is about to collapse. People came out of their homes today. If two or three other quakes hit the Valley, the building and houses might collapse here," a local named Parvez said.
Other locals also echoed similar sentiments.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 09-09-2019, 12:10:31 IST, Lat:32.9 N and Long: 76.1 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted.
Half an hour later, another earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 on the Richter scale hit the same region again at 12:40 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:09-09-2019, 12:40:16 IST, Lat:32.9 N & Long: 76.0 E, Depth: 5 Km, Region: Jammu and Kashmir- Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region," IMD tweeted.
On Sunday, the first earthquake with an intensity of 3.8 magnitude was witnessed at 7:59 am and at 8:04 am, the intensity of another quake was 4.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale.
No loss of life or property has been reported from the region yet. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:30 IST

Batala factory blast: Cong MP urges Punjab govt to announce Rs...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday appealed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government to declare an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of those who have lost their lives in Batala firecracker factory blast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:26 IST

PM bids farewell to Nripendra Misra, calls him a precious treasure

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid farewell to his outgoing Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra at a function here and described him as "a precious treasure" and a capable officer adept in conflict resolution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:20 IST

Aligarh: RTO suspends registration of more than 1.6 lakh vehicles

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) here has restricted the movement of more than 1.6 lakh private vehicles for failing to renew their registration, said Fahiuddin, Acting RTO officer on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:20 IST

Woman gang-raped in front husband in UP's Amroha; 2 held

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four assailants in front of her husband in Bachhraon area here, police have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:18 IST

Sonia should remove Kamal Nath as CM, says SAD

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday welcomed the reopening of a case against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the 1984 Sikh riots case and demanded that Congress President Sonia Gandhi should sack the veteran leader.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:09 IST

Chhattisgarh minister holds Modi responsible for Chandrayaan-2 'failure'

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's Lander Vikram being incommunicado.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:03 IST

1984 Sikh riots: Case should be filed against Sonia, Rahul for...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday hit out at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi stating that a case should be registered against them for shielding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is an accused in 1

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:01 IST

Bihar: 3 people shot dead, more than 10 injured over dispute...

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Three people were shot dead while more than ten others suffered injuries when two groups opened fire during a village Panchayat meeting in Rustampur area on Sunday, Bihar police on Monday said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:59 IST

J-K DGP visits Siachen base camp, Turtuk village

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh visited Siachen Base Camp and Turtuk village in Ladakh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:57 IST

PM Modi to launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana in Ranchi on Sept 12

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana (KMDY) scheme and 400 Ekalvya Model Residential Schools during his visit to Jharkhand on September 12.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:56 IST

India to build multidisciplinary super specialty hospital in Bhutan

New Delhi [India], Sept 9, (ANI): Seeking to build stronger bilateral ties with its neighbours, India is planning to build up a multidisciplinary super speciality hospital in Bhutan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:52 IST

Maharashtra: Cabinet approves to establish 16 special courts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of sixteen special courts here.

Read More
iocl