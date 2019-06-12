J-K : 3 CRPF personnel killed; 2 injured in Anantnag attack by terrorists

Three CRPF personnel killed in an attack by the terrorists in Anantnag on Wednesday
ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:29 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 12 (ANI): Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured when their patrol party were attacked by terrorists here on Wednesday.
One terrorist has been neutralised.
The attack took place on K P road in Anantnag district.
SHO Anantnag has also been critically injured in the attack.
Firing between the security forces and terrorists was still on.
Further details are awaited.
The attack comes months after the deadly attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 this year, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed. (ANI)

