J-K: 3 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday morning in Kangan area of Pulwama district.

Vijay Kumar, Inspector General Police of Kashmir Range said that the encounter is the second biggest success for security forces this year after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, who was recently eliminated in Kashmir's Beighpora area of Awantipora.

Kumar said that one of three terrorists include a terrorist from Pakistan Abdul Rehman Ilyas who was active in Pulwama and South Kashmir since 2017.

Speaking further on Ilyas, the senior police officer also said that he made the improvised explosive device (IED) which was recovered from car in Pulwama on May 28.

"On May 28, a big incident was averted... Three terrorists were killed in an encounter today. They all were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). One of them is Abdul Rehman Ilyas Fauji baba who was an active terrorist from Pakistan's Multan. He participated in the Afghanistan war. He was active in Pulwama and South Kashmir since 2017. He participated in several incidents. He is an IED expert. He made the IED which was recovered on May 28," he told reporters here.

"It is the second biggest success for Army, CRPF and police after Riyaz Naikoo who was neutralised. The other two terrorists have not been identified yet," Kumar said. (ANI)

