J-K: 3 LeT-TRF terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): At least three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) have been killed during an encounter in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The police informed that incriminating arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 03 #terrorists of LeT (TRF) killed. Identification being ascertained. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

The encounter has started at Tulran, Imamsahab area of Shopian on Monday. (ANI)