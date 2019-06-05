Udhampur accident
Udhampur accident

J-K: 3 people dead, 5 others injured in bus accident

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 20:33 IST

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): Three people died and five others were injured after a speeding mini-bus toppled on Dhar Road in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said.
After receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and took the injured ones to the district hospital.
Doctors at the district hospital later referred one, who got seriously injured, to Military Hospital, Udhampur.
Police have registered a case and further investigating the matter. (ANI)

