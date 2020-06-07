J-K: 3 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out on Sunday morning in Reban area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police said.

Joint troops of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) at Zainapora launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

