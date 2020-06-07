Visual from the encounter site in Shopian. [Photo/ANI]
J-K: 3 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2020 15:03 IST

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out on Sunday morning in Reban area of Shopian, Kashmir Zone Police said.
Joint troops of 178 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) at Zainapora launched a cordon and search operation in Shopian.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

