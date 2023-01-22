J-K: 32-year-old injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): A man was injured when unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade in the Eidgah area of Srinagar, police said on Sunday.

"Ajaz Ahmed Deva (32) was injured in the incident and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was provided primarily medical assistance," Srinagar police said, adding that the victim is out of danger now.

A search operation has been launched to nab the terrorists.



Further information is awaited.

Earlier this month, a grenade was hurled at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicle in Srinagar.

The incident occurred at MK Chowk in Srinagar. However, the grenade missed the target and caused injury to a local boy. (ANI)

