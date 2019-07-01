J-K: 33 dead, 22 injured in Kishtwar accident

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Thirty-three people died and 22 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning.

"Thirty-three people have died and 22 are injured in the Kishtwar accident," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, said.

The incident took place after the driver of a matador coming from Keshwan lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)