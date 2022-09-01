J-K: 3rd international conference on 'Crystal Engineering' begins at Pahalgam

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Third International Conference on Crystal Engineering titled from Molecule to Crystal begins at Pahalgam in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

The conference's goal is to bring together academics, researchers, and students in an effort to change the educational environment, which must be changed in order to advance chemical science and other related fields.

This International Conference on Crystal Engineering from Molecule to Crystal was hosted by the Department of Chemistry, University of Kashmir in collaboration with IISER Kolkata at the famous tourist resort of Pahalgam in the Anantnag district.

This is the first conference in the valley that will be spread over three days and will comprise invited lectures, short lectures and poster presentations.

A sizable number of experts, particularly chemical scientists from various states of the nation, are attending this international conference.



The local scientists are also participating in the results during three days they will share their thoughts with outside chemical scientists which will help them to gain new experiences.

The department of chemistry organised this wonderful conference at Pahalgam, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir, in contrast to how authorities typically organise this type of conference in auditoriums or convocation centres, in order to make this conference memorable for everyone, especially outside guests.

Speaking to ANI, Prof. C Malla Reddy, a participant from IISER Kolkata said, "We'll ensure that these kinds of activities continue in the future as well. There will undoubtedly be wonderful memories left over. We must continue with such an event if we want to change the educational landscape."

The valley's chemical scientists are extremely proud to have the opportunity to host this international conference for the advancement of chemical sciences.

All of the conference attendees expressed their satisfaction with the event and their hope that more conferences of this nature will be held in the future.

"These conferences are regularly held by scientists throughout India, but this one is taking place in Kashmir. Youth in the valley will benefit from this," said Dr Aijaz Ahmad Dar, Coordinator of the conference.

"We participated in the third international conference that the Chemistry Department at the University of Kashmir hosted; hopefully, other departments will host similar events in the future so that it can reach many people," said another participant from Kashmir University Shaista Jan. (ANI)

