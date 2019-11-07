J-K: 4 arrested for threatening public, incriminating materials seized

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Police here on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in intimidating and threatening the general public and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

The four persons have been identified as -- Rameez Ahmad Malla, Riyaz Khaliq Parray, Waseem Manzoor Ghazi and Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh.

Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections and a probe is underway. (ANI)

