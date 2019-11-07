Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Police here on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in intimidating and threatening the general public and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.
The four persons have been identified as -- Rameez Ahmad Malla, Riyaz Khaliq Parray, Waseem Manzoor Ghazi and Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh.
Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections and a probe is underway. (ANI)
J-K: 4 arrested for threatening public, incriminating materials seized
ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:57 IST
