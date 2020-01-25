J-K: 4 OGWs associated with LeT arrested in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested by Bandipora police and 13 Rashtriya Rifles here on Saturday.

Police said, arms and ammunition were recovered from them that include six grenades, two UBGL throwers, 10 AK 47 magazines, 512 AK rounds two pistols and two-wireless sets. (ANI)

