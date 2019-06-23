Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Daramdora area of Keegam in Shopian district.
Arms and ammunition have been recovered by the forces.
Identities and affiliations of killed terrorists are being ascertained.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: 4 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
ANI | Updated: Jun 23, 2019 10:37 IST
