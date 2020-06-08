J-K: 4 terrorists killed in Shopian, operation underway

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces, including Jammu and Kashmir Police, in the morning. An operation is underway.

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter on Sunday in Reban area of Shopian. (ANI)

