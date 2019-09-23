Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized 40 kg gun powder in a search operation in Billawar area on Monday.
Based on an input, the local police and the army conducted a joint search operation.
The chemical explosive weighing 40 kgs as recovered from a house in Dewal village in Billawar area of Kathua.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
J-K: 40 kg gunpowder seized in Kathua
ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 16:18 IST
