J-K: 40 kg gunpowder seized in Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized 40 kg gun powder in a search operation in Billawar area on Monday.

Based on an input, the local police and the army conducted a joint search operation.

The chemical explosive weighing 40 kgs as recovered from a house in Dewal village in Billawar area of Kathua.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

