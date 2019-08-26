J-K: 40 PoK residents cross border through Cross-LoC bus service

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Days after the cross-LoC bus services was halted, the facility was resumed on Monday with as many as 40 residents of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) crossing to the other side through Chakan da Bagh Zero point.

Last week, the Pakistani authorities had not opened the border gates for the PoK residents which led to 27 PoK residents being stranded in Poonch.

"I came here to meet my relatives but later we got stuck as PoK authorities did not open the border gates. Today I am again leaving from here and I hope that the authorities will cooperate with us," said a PoK resident.

"People here have treated us so well. Last time the bus service was cancelled and we had to stay back here. I believe that both nations should maintain a healthy relationship. Everyone should live happily and these bus services should continue to work," said Jamaldin, another PoK resident.

According to the PoK residents, when they were returning earlier this week, they were first informed that they have to stay back due to the damaged road but later they were told that PoK authorities did not open the gates for the bus to go to the other side of the border.

The Pooch-Rawalkot bus service that plys weekly was started along the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route in April 2005 and the Poonch- Rawalakot road in June 2006 to facilitate trade and travel between the divided families of Jammu and Kashmir and PoK.

Earlier, the neighbouring country had suspended the bus service between New Delhi and Lahore.

Pakistan has alleged that India's decision of revoking the provisions under Article 370 will not only threaten regional peace but also world peace. However, India has time and again made it clear that it is an internal matter of the country and does not violate the Line of Control (LoC) or any border. (ANI)

