J-K: 40 Rashtriya Rifles summer school for children of Gujjars, Bakerwals in Dhoke

Dhoke (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): An unit of the Indian Army, the 40 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) is running a summer school for children of Gujjars and Bakerwals here.

"We are taught, given notebooks, textbooks, stationery and food. If someone falls ill, he is given medicines," a participating child said.

Children who have been participating in the summer school have displayed enthusiasm about the initiative.

"Not only us, our animals are also given medical help if they fall ill," said one of the children. (ANI)

