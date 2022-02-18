J-K: 48 houses constructed, 176 under construction under PMAY in Kathua district

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): 48 houses have been constructed and 176 are under construction under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Anil Singh, President, Municipal Committee Parole, said, "44 beneficiaries of Municipal Committee Nagari Parole have been issued the second instalment of Rs 22,30,000 for construction of pucca houses under the PMAY and My Town My Pride."

"238 beneficiaries were selected under the Yojana and were given the financial assistance to construct a pucca house. Out of which, 176 houses are under construction and 48 have been completed so far," Singh further added.



One of the beneficiaries, Geeta Kumari, said, "We are very thankful to the Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for the financial assistance given to construct our house which was otherwise impossible as we hardly earn enough to feed our family."

Another beneficiary, Sushma Devi, said, "No other government has done such good work for us and we are thankful to the PM for implementing such scheme." (ANI)