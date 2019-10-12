Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): At least five civilians were injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
The attack happened on Saturday when terrorists lobbed a grenade at Hari Singh High Street area, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The injured are said to be stable now and a cordon and search operation has been conducted in the area, police added.
More details awaited. (ANI)
J-K: 5 civilians injured in Srinagar grenade attack
ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:11 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): At least five civilians were injured in a grenade attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.