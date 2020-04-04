J-K : 5 COVID-19 positive persons now test negative

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): The latest reports of five persons, who were earlier tested positive for coronavirus, finds them negative, informed Dr Naveed Shah, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Srinagar.

All five people will now be tested again for the coronavirus.

The positive cases of COVID-19 rose to 75 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday out of which 70 are active cases.

With 355 new cases reported in the last 12 hours, India's tally of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2,902, said the ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Out of 2,902 cases, 2,650 are active cases and 184 have been cured or discharged or have migrated.

The total number of deaths reported due to the disease rose to 68 on Saturday. (ANI)

