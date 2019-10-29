J-K: 5 labourers killed, 1 injured by terrorists in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Unidentified terrorists shot dead five labourers and left one wounded in Kulgam area here on Tuesday, police said.

"Unknown terrorists shot dead 5 laborers and injured 1. The injured was evacuated to district hospital in Anantnag. All the laborers were reportedly from Murshidabad, West Bengal," the CRPF said.

"Troops of 18 Battalion Army and JKP reached the spot and cordoned off the area and a search operation has started," the CRPF said.

Earlier in the day, in yet another terror incident, armed terrorists fired at a school building in Pulwama.

At around 3:15 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination centre in Pulwama's Drabgam.

"Attack was promptly retaliated by the troops. Additional deployment reached," the CRPF said.

Initial information suggests there were no casualties or injuries. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway. (ANI)

