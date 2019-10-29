J-K: 5 non-Kashmiri labourers shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): At least five non-Kashmiri labourers were shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam area here of Jammu and Kashmir here on Tuesday, police said.

"In Kulgam terrorists have killed five civilians. Police is on the spot. Information is preliminary in nature" Kashmir Zone Police said.

Security forces have cordoned the area and massive search operation is underway with additional security forces also being called in.

According to police sources those who were killed were believed to be from West Bengal and were working as daily wagers.

More details awaited. (ANI)

