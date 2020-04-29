J-K: 55 COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine in one week

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Fifty-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from quarantine in the last one week in Srinagar.

So far, the total number of discharged people after completing quarantine in the district is 1,985, as per information provided by the District Administration of Srinagar.

According to the latest update available on the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website, the total number of positive cases in J-K is 565. Till now, 176 people have either been cured or discharged, while eight deaths have been reported.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 31,787, including 22,982 active cases of the virus.

So far, 7,796 patients have either been cured or discharged while 1,008 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

