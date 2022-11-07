J-K: 6 injured in car accident on snow-covered Gulmarg-Butapathri road in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): Six people were injured in a car accident near Nagin on the snow-covered Gulmarg-Butapathri road on Sunday due to overspeeding despite the promulgation of strict driving instructions, said an Army press release.

All passengers were rescued, taken to the hospital, and presently stable, added the Army release. The rescue operation lasted for four hours, added the statement.





The driver could not notice the sharp bend ahead due to the fog in the area. Consequently, the driver lost control and toppled into the adjacent valley.

"A team of 2-1-15 of Gulmarg Bn under Maj Ramandeep Singh Dhanjal rushed to the loc for rescue and rec ops," stated the press release.

Earlier on Saturday night, snowfall lashed the Gulmarg-Butapathri road. (ANI)

