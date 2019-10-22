J-K: 60-year-old woman injured in cease fire violation in Balakote

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A 60-year-old woman was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Mendhar in Poonch district on Tuesday.

She was shifted to a government hospital in Rajouri for treatment. "She has a firearm injury in her left abdomen," said the doctor.

"Ultrasound is being done, which will establish the depth of injury or wound," added the doctor.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

