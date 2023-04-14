J-K: 62 people injured after foot over bridge collapses in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 14 (ANI): As many as 62 people have been injured in a tragic accident after a foot over bridge collapsed in Udhampur's Chennai Block on Friday, said the officials.

The bridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chennai Block.

One day Baisakhi mela was organized by the Mela Committe at Bani Sangam in Chennai on the bank of the holy Devika river. During the mela around 100 people were standing on Bridge when suddenly it collapsed and all persons fell down into the River.



Locals as well as the police administration started the rescue operation and shifted all injured persons to Community Health Centre Chenani.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna said, "A total of 62 people were injured out of which 25 were shifted to District Hospital Udhampur. Further out of 25 admitted to Udhampur Hospital, 6 are critically injured and are referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

"The Rescue operation is over," added Deputy Commissioner Jyotsna. (ANI)

