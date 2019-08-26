J-K: 7 dead, 25 injured as mini bus falls into gorge in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): As many as seven people died and 25 others suffered injuries after a mini-bus skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday.

The people were on their way to the famous shrine of Sharda Sharief when the vehicle fell into the gorge in Dehra Ki Gali area in the afternoon, an official said.

Five people died on the spot, while two more were declared brought dead at the district government hospital here, Medical Officer Sakib told ANI.

"Thirty-one patients were brought here out of which two were declared dead on arrival. We referred 11 patients to Jammu for better treatment as we do not have all the facilities here. We are treating the rest of the patients," he said.

The people who were travelling in the vehicle included 30 people from a family from Khanetar village, Mohammed Ryaz, who is also a resident of the village, said. (ANI)

