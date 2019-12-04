J-K: 700 kg poppy straw seized in Udhampur, 2 held

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The police on Tuesday seized 700 kilograms of poppy straw from two separate places at Udhampur here, officials said on Wednesday.

According to Jammu police, two interstate drug smugglers were arrested in connection with the case.

The police also recovered vehicles from their possession. An investigation in this regard is underway.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

