J-K: 73rd Independence Day celebrations held at Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): As a part of the 73rd Independence Day celebrations, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganai on Thursday unfurled the national flag here.

Ganai also inspected the parade and took the salute at the march past presented by Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police (JKAP), Home Guards and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Deputy Commissioner extended heartfelt greetings to the people and offered his tributes to those brave soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty.

In his address, Ganai also underscored his vision for the development of the district, especially, with regard to the education of the girl child. "The government is committed to the development of the people. It is the endeavour of the administration to ensure all-round development of the district," he said.

Adding that works on 121 projects have been undertaken under languishing projects to the tune of Rs 297 crores, he said, "Work on 70 Water Supply Schemes is nearing completion which will facilitate adequate water supply to about 4 lakh souls in addition to 30 WSS schemes which are in the pipeline."

"Tosamaidaan and Doodpathri will be developed at par with other famous tourist destinations to ensure availability of all standard facilities to the visiting tourists," he said.

He added, "Special focus is being given on the education sector particularly to girls' education. 1300 schools have been provided with toilet facilities while as sanitary napkins and vending machines have also been installed at various schools under the "Nai Soch" programme."

Further, he said that five new colleges will be established in the district which will give a fillip to the education sector.

He also highlighted the achievements registered by the district administration under various flagship schemes such as MGNREGA, PMGSY, Ladli Beti, Swach Bharat, PM-Kissan, PMAY and the initiatives undertaken in R&B, PHE, and power sector.

As a mark of celebration, the school students performed various cultural programmes later the day. The function concluded with the prize distribution ceremony where various employees were awarded for their meritorious work.

Various representatives from several defence forces marked their presence at the event. (ANI)

