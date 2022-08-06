J-K: 8 children injured as bus falls into gorge

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 6 (ANI): Eight students were injured after a mini bus in which they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

The bus was enroute to Udhampur from Barmeen village.

The injured have been shifted to a district hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)