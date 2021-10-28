J-K: 8 dead, several injured after mini bus falls into gorge in Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 28 (ANI): As many as eight people have lost their lives and several others were injured after a mini bus fell into a gorge near Thatri in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

"Eight persons dead, several injured as a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge. Rescue operation underway," said the Doda Additional Superintendent of Police.



Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that he has spoken to Vikas Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Doda regarding the incident.

"The injured have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided," said the Union Minister.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

