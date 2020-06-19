J-K: 8 terrorists neutralised by security forces in last 24 hours

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): At least 8 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir in two different operations.



GOC 15 Corps Lt Gen Baggavalli Somashekar Raju and Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh today held a joint press conference over encounters in Pampore's Meej and Shopian's Munand area.



"We have neutralised eight terrorists in two different operations in the last 24 hours. In one encounter in which we neutralised three terrorists who were next to the mosque. Extreme restraint was exercised by security forces to ensure that no damage was caused to the structure," Lt Gen Raju said.



He complimented the people of Kashmir and said they believe in peace.



"It is their belief which is leading to these successful operations and I am sure that at the end of next few months they will be able to take this process forward and ensure that normalcy is brought in," he said.



He said that around 100 terrorists were neutralised in the last few months.



"In all these operations, we had just one or two civilian casualties which mean security forces exercised extraordinary restraint that is because we want to reconnect with the people," he said.



"Of the 49 new recruits who got enrolled into ranks of terrorist tanzims, 27 have been neutralised. It doesn't give us any pleasure to neutralise these boys but if anybody takes up arms and causes harm to others, we will do what we are doing," he added.



He said that the situation on the line of control is stable. "We will ensure that there will be no misadventure both from outside of LoC as well within the line," he said.



Commenting on face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley, he said: "As far as the issue of Ladakh is concerned, there is 14 Corps looking after the operations there. The situation, as far as I'm aware, is in control and whatever is required to be done in that area by the forces which are required to operate, are capable of doing their job."

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that around 100 terrorists were neutralised. He said among terrorists who were eliminated include 50 were from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), 20 from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), 20 from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and rest were from some other outfits.



He also asserted that new recruitments have come down in Jammu and Kashmir.



"It gives me immense pleasure to say that complete last year and about five and a half months of this year have been one of the most peaceful months we had, in terms of handling law and order in general and around the operations side. It happened only because people are cooperating," Singh said.

"I would also like to compliment our youth, who are moving on a peaceful path despite huge provocation by Pakistan and its agencies involved in terror business. Perhaps, they have started seeing through the game plan of these agencies which brought violence and destruction here," he said. (ANI)

