Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): Nine civilians were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.
The grenade blast took place near a hotel at around 4:15 pm. Troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF have reached the location and cordoned off the area.
Two of those injured were brought to a hospital in Srinagar.
This comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir by a delegation of the European Union Parliament members.
On October 26, six personnel of the CRPF sustained serious injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade at Karan Nagar police station. (ANI)
J-K: 9 people injured in Sopore grenade blast
ANI | Updated: Oct 28, 2019 18:11 IST
