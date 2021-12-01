J-K: A youngster from Rajouri selected for India U-19 cricket team

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): A youngster from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri has been selected for the Indian Cricket team (Under-19) for the four Nations Cup to be played in Dubai.

Amaan Zari, a resident of Pir Panjal region, is the first youngster from the district to represent India at the highest level.



Speaking to ANI, Zari said, "Ever since I started playing cricket at the age of 12, it was my dream to wear this jersey and to play for India. Today, this dream has come true."

Zari gives credit to his coach Bruce Adams for his success in the field of cricket. "I joined Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) and under coach Bruce Adams, I honed my skills. Whatever I am today, the credit goes to him."

Zari completed his schooling from Delhi Public School (DPS)-Rajouri and later went to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). (ANI)

