J-K: ACB registers corruption case against former Patwari Murtaza Khan

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir)[India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against former Patwari Mohammed Murtaza Khan on corruption charges.

On the prima facie establishment of the allegations, a formal case has been registered against Mohd Murtaza Khan under relevant Sections of Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, said an official statement.

Khan is accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 over a revenue report regarding demarcation of land in Timbra area.

According to ACB, one person named Mohammed Iqbal had lodged a complaint against Khan, and after an enquiry, the probe body registered a formal case against the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

