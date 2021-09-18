J-K achieves milestone of administering 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses so far: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir achieved a new milestone by crossing the one-crore mark in COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed on Saturday.

He further hailed the medical fraternity for their tireless efforts battling with COVID-19 pandemic.

"J&K UT achieved a new milestone in Covid Vaccination. Total doses administered crossed 1 crore mark today. It's a momentous feat. Kudos to the medical fraternity for their tireless efforts," read the tweet by official Twitter handle of the LG Office.

At present, there are 1,440 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir today. As many as 3,21,765 people have been discharged, while one patient has been succumbed to death in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, India reported 35,662 fresh COVID-19 cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The country's active caseload stands at 3,40,639 which accounts for 1.02 per cent of total COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, India created a world record by administering the highest-ever single day COVID-19 vaccine doses with over 2.5 crore jabs given in a day on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. (ANI)