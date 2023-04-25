J-K: ACS Atal Dulloo launches 'Kissan Sampark Abhiyan' at Bhadrore Panchayat

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 24 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, on Monday, launched 'Kissan Sampark Abhiyan' at Bhadrore panchayat of Marh Block in Jammu district under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), said an official release.

ACS, Atal while speaking on the occasion, exhorted upon the participating farmers to optimally utilize this opportunity to raise their issues and concerns for redressal.

He also asked them to develop a good rapport with the expert officials and learn from them certain things crucial to further improve their profession and agricultural production as well.

ACS was informed that details of about 49 schemes related to agriculture and allied sector schemes will be displayed on a smart TV for three days. Out of which, 17 schemes were displayed on Monday and shown to the public and queries were raised and replied to on the spot by the concerned.

According to the release, a large number of farmers participated in the programme and on-spot registration regarding baseline survey of farmers was also done.



"More than 800 farmers participated in the programme in 20 panchayats of Jammu district," added the release.

The release said, "Under the Abhiyan, various schemes will be displayed during the first three days of every week which will include a total number of 822 pieces of training and 274 sessions till August 31, 2023, to cover all panchayats of the district to reach every farmer of the district."

District Nodal Officer, HADP, resource persons, Sarpanchs and Panchs besides public representatives were also present on the occasion. (ANI)





