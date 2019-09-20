Additional Director General of Police Armed SJM Gillani (File Photo)
Additional Director General of Police Armed SJM Gillani (File Photo)

J-K ADGP Armed visits Anantnag to asses law and order situation

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 01:34 IST

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) Sept 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Armed SJM Gillani on Thursday visited Anantnag to asses law and order situation of the area and security of the unit premises.
As per an official statement, during the visit, Gillani also took stock of welfare and functioning of the manpower of three armed battalions. He conducted joint darbar to know collective as well as personal problems of officers and jawans of the Indian Reserve Police -10th, 11th and 17th Battalion at Armed Police Complex Mattan in Anantnag.
Addressing the durbar, the ADGP stressed upon the officers for the ensuing conducive atmosphere in the area by initiating various public-friendly programmes and maintaining the sanctity of the public service.
He assured them that their problems including the transfers on medical as well as humanitarian grounds will be addressed on a merit basis. He directed the commandants of their respective units to conduct fortnightly darbar of Jawans and address their issues on priority as well as provide them with good quality food.
Gillani later paid visits to the battalion headquarters of all the three units located at APC Kheribal Mattan and DPL Anantnag and inspected mess facilities, equipment stores, clothing, canteens, ration among other things.
He advised the officers to ensure regular fitness exercises of jawans by ensuring daily physical training and games etc. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:20 IST

Punjab CM, entire state cabinet to visit Kartarpur Corridor on...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Thursday said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, along with MLAs, entire state cabinet and central government's representative will visit the Kartarpur Corridor on the day of its opening.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 02:07 IST

Varanasi: DM, 2 NDRF personnel sustain injuries as wall...

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and a District Magistrate sustained minor injuries after a wall of the house collapsed when they were distributing relief material in flood-affected areas in Varanasi's Rajghat on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 00:47 IST

Gadkari defends MV Act, says stringent rules needed as people...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Emphasising citizens to adhere to the amended new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defended the law saying that stringent rules were "much needed" as the people were not following the traffic rules seriously.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:27 IST

Delhi Police constable accused of raping minor, held

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A case was registered against a Delhi Police constable for allegedly raping a minor girl after a complaint was filed against him at New Usmanpur police station here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:25 IST

TMC slams Guv over visit to Jadavpur University

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday expressed "shock" over Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit to Jadavpur University to bring Union Minister Babul Supriyo who was allegedly heckled by a section of students and strongly opposed his comment calling th

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:14 IST

Goa Congress questions structural stability of Fatorda Stadium,...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Goa Congress on Thursday raised questions about the "structural stability" of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and accused the BJP government of corruption in its refurbishment and repair work.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:13 IST

NHRC issues notice to UP govt over sexual assault victim's suicide

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged suicide of a sexual assault victim due to "delayed police action on her complaint in Bareilly district".

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 23:07 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya takes a jibe on Mamata Banerjee meeting...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): National general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party, Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Thursday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:57 IST

Poonch: Pak violates ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sectors

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kerni sector of Poonch district on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:55 IST

Jaipur: Pilot calls for accepting reality of economy, says...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Thursday gave a call for accepting the reality of the economic condition and said that it was more important to give positive suggestions at the time of such a problem instead of merely criticising it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:45 IST

Election bound states seek more programs under BJP's campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As Assembly polls are inching closer in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand, the demand to hold BJP's nationwide campaign on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are high in these states, according to party sources.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:42 IST

Govt to invest Rs 25,000 crore to enhance infrastructure, boost...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Centre will invest Rs 25,000 crore in the next five years to enhance infrastructure and boost production of fishes, Union Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh said on Thursday.

Read More
iocl