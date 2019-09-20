J-K ADGP Armed visits Anantnag to asses law and order situation

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) Sept 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police Armed SJM Gillani on Thursday visited Anantnag to asses law and order situation of the area and security of the unit premises.

As per an official statement, during the visit, Gillani also took stock of welfare and functioning of the manpower of three armed battalions. He conducted joint darbar to know collective as well as personal problems of officers and jawans of the Indian Reserve Police -10th, 11th and 17th Battalion at Armed Police Complex Mattan in Anantnag.

Addressing the durbar, the ADGP stressed upon the officers for the ensuing conducive atmosphere in the area by initiating various public-friendly programmes and maintaining the sanctity of the public service.

He assured them that their problems including the transfers on medical as well as humanitarian grounds will be addressed on a merit basis. He directed the commandants of their respective units to conduct fortnightly darbar of Jawans and address their issues on priority as well as provide them with good quality food.

Gillani later paid visits to the battalion headquarters of all the three units located at APC Kheribal Mattan and DPL Anantnag and inspected mess facilities, equipment stores, clothing, canteens, ration among other things.

He advised the officers to ensure regular fitness exercises of jawans by ensuring daily physical training and games etc. (ANI)

