J-K: ADGP Kashmir reviews security, law and order in Awantipora

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar chaired a review meeting regarding security scenario, anti-terrorist operations, law and order, anti-drug drive and other issues related to day-to-day policing in Awantipora on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



During the meeting, ADGP took stock of the overall security situation and counter-insurgency operations. He emphasized upon the officers to adopt a professional approach while dealing with counter-insurgency operations.

He also urged upon officers to strengthen the general security grid and ensure great synergy and coordination among the agencies working on the ground. He also emphasized upon the officers to keep strict vigil over the terrorist associates and take all necessary measures under the law against them.

ADGP also directed the officers to complete the investigation of pending cases on priority. He also laid stress on strengthening police-public relations and service-oriented policing which will help in gaining the confidence and trust of the general public. (ANI)

