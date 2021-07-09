J-K admin begins tendering process for electrification of Udhampur's Ladha village

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 (ANI): The tendering process is underway for providing electricity to Udhampur's Ladha village which has not had power for the past 74 years since Independence and work may start within 3-4 months, said Sunil Kumar, Assistant Executive Engineer, Power Development Department.

About 150 households in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladha village do not have electricity, local residents said. The students of the area suffer immensely as they are not able to study properly as they are dependent on the light of firewood to study at night.

"We don't have access to electricity here. We study in the dark, using firewood and now our eyesight is also being affected. I request the government to provide us with electricity soon," Ashu Kumar, a student said.

The tendering process is underway and the work may start within 3-4 months, said Sunil Kumar Assistant Executive Engineer, Power Development Department.

Despite a number of schemes by the Government of India, like Saubhagya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), and Prime Minister Package, many villages in the district Udhampur still do not have electricity.

The unfortunate villagers have never seen electricity in their village since 1947.

"In this era of competition in the education sector and advancing technology, the students are facing the maximum brunt of the situation. They are the ultimate sufferers because of the absence of electricity," a local said.

"We all are in the 21st century but in comparison with the rest of India, we are still living in the Stone Age," he added.



"The villagers have no option but to use firewood torch to prepare for their exams, and complete their homework," a local complained.

"Over 150 houses in village Ladha, of Sankri Mora (Ward number 6) are still waiting for electricity. We are in darkness since independence," he added.

Narrating the plight, he said, "Minor students of our village do not even know how to speak 'Hindi', our national language. A great reason for it is the lack of electricity in the area. Neither do they have enough resources to learn the language nor do they have access to the most basic technology.

"Despite repeated pleas to the department concerned, nothing has changed so far. It seems like our voice has fallen on deaf ears. We have till date received assurances only," he said.

Member of District Development Council (DDC), Narsoo Subash Chander, while talking to ANI said that the Government of India is committed to electrifying the un-electrified villages, and in this regard, it has launched several schemes.

He alleged that it was due to the negligent attitude of the concerned department that the Sankri Mora (Ward number 6), comprising 150 houses, is still un-electrified. He added that he understands that the students are the worst sufferers.

"We requested Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, and the Government of India to instruct the department concerned to start the work of electrification of the village," he said.

Sunil Kumar, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Power Development Department (PDD) Chenani said, "Under three schemes i.e Saubhagya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), and Prime Minister Package, we have electrified many areas/villages of the UT."

"The process for those yet not electrified has started, and the tendering process is underway under the Prime Minister Package-II. The work for electrification of the remaining villages may start within 3-4 months," he added. (ANI)

