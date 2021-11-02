J-K admin permits sale, use of green firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday issued guidelines for Diwali celebrations, banning the sale and use of firecrackers and permitting the sale and use of green firecrackers.

A statement issued by J-K's Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation (DDMRR) read, "Deepawali or Diwali is a festival of joy and happiness. People light candles and sometimes burst crackers on the occasion. While using crackers it is necessary to adhere to the Supreme Court of India, National Green Tribunal and J-K (DMRRR) orders regarding enforcement on manufacturing, sale and use of banned firecrackers and adherence to timing for bursting of permitted and green crackers."

"Only green-crackers (eco-friendly) are permitted for sale and use. Bursting of these green crackers is allowed during festivals from 8 pm to 10 pm," read the order.

As per the order, firecrackers containing harmful chemicals like Barium salts, Lithium, Mercury, Arsenic, Antimony etc, are strictly banned in the union territory.



The order also listed all safety precautions for people while using fireworks which include using open spaces like playgrounds and fields for fire cracking, not burning crackers in a crowded or congested place or inside the house, keeping buckets of water and blankets available in case a fire breaks out, wearing thick cotton clothes while bursting crackers and avoiding long loose clothes, as they catch fire very fast.

"Practice DROP and ROLL method, if clothes catch fire, use fire extinguishers in case of a fire accident or call 101, keep an eye on your children and don't let them burst crackers on their own and never leave a lit match, Agarbatti near unused crackers," advised the order. (ANI)







