J-K admin running handicraft centres in border areas of Rajouri as part of its women empowerment initiative

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): In a bid to empower women, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is running handicraft centres in the border areas of the Rajouri district through various self-help groups.

In one such centre in Nalli village of Manjakote block in Rajouri district, 20 girls are currently undergoing advanced training which extends to a period of two years.

"We make many articles in our handicraft centre here. I established centre here two years back. In elementary training, exams are held after one year whereas, in advanced training, exams are held after two years. We get the raw material from the government, we don't have to buy anything," said Naseem Akhter, a teacher.



Girls who are part of the training are generally those who come from poor financial backgrounds and don't have proper formal education due to various reasons. Through a centre like this, they are learning a new skill which will help them to grow individually.

"I thank our teachers for arranging all the resources necessary for training. Girls here were not even going to schools because of distance and many other reasons. I thank our teacher for establishing a centre here in this part of the area," said Rubia Kouser, a student.

"This centre is near the border area. We are passionate to learn and teachers are also teaching us well. Here we are learning to make sheets and various other things," said Ruksana, another student.

At the end of the programme if girls pass the exam they are provided with a formal certificate for completing the training. (ANI)

