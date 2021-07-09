J-K admin to launch helicopter services between tourist destinations

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), July 9 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon start helicopter services between major destinations as part of efforts to boost tourism.

A press release informed on Friday that in a move to cater to higher-end tourism in the Union Territory, the government has decided to launch air safari and air rides to several tourist locations including the Dal.

As per the release, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan revealed the big news during a meeting at Civil Secretariat.

Khan said, "The move will boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, and will add an interesting experience to the visit of the tourists."



He added that the step of the department will build connectivity between important destinations and attract more visitors. The advisor directed the officers to identify tourist destinations from both Jammu and Kashmir so that helicopter services could be started on a pilot basis.

Many places came up under discussion for the introduction of helicopter services from both the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan has directed the officers to do proper groundwork regarding the basic infrastructure and manpower required for the purpose. He further directed the Directors of Jammu and Kashmir to come up with the location details including other details for helicopter services.

He said, "The whole exercise is meant to change the facade of travel and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and will open up new tourist destinations at far-flung places."

"The directions in this regard have already been given by the Lieutenant Governor for mapping out the tourist destinations for pressing in the helicopter services," he added. (ANI)

