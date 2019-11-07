Representative image
J-K administration all set to meet weather-related exigencies after snowfall

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:13 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday made arrangements and set up helplines in various districts as the region witnessed its first snowfall after the onset of winter.
Kupwara administration has deployed manpower and machinery to deal with weather-related emergencies in the area.
"Kupwara administration gears up men and machinery to tackle weather-related eventuality. 24x7 Emergency Joint Control Room having toll free number 01955253522 has been established at Deputy Commissioner's office complex," read a tweet from the Department of Information and Public Relation of Jammu and Kashmir.
In the wake of snowfall in Srinagar, The administration has issued following helpline numbers the general public in the district: 01942483229, 01942477033, 01942452182, 9419028242 and 9419028251.
Eleven flights were also cancelled to Srinagar due to snowfall today.
A Winter Exigency Control Room has also been established at Deputy Commissioner's office in Budgam general public can contact the administration on 01951-255291 to register issues relating to road blocks due to snowfall, non-availability of essentials, medical facility, power supply, and other emergencies. (ANI)

Rajasthan court sends Army jawan Vichitra Behera to 5-day police remand

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Sepoy Vichitra Behera, who was arrested by Rajasthan Police on Wednesday for allegedly sharing secret information with a suspected ISI agent over social media, was on Thursday sent to five-day remand to Rajasthan Intelligence Police by a court here.

'Bulbul' very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm: IMD

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' over East-Central Bay of Bengal moved towards the North-West with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over West-Central and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal, about 560 km South-Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 680 k

Inclusion of Bengali in JEE is highly justified: WB Education Dept to NTA

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Department of Higher Education West Bengal on Thursday wrote to National Testing Agency (NTA) saying that inclusion of Bengali is highly justified when JEE (Main)-2020 question paper will also be in the Gujarati language.

Shah meets party leaders to finalise candidates for Jharkhand...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): With a government yet to be formed in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have shifted its focus to Jharkhand as party president Amit Shah is meeting senior leaders from the state to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Sunny Deol to attend inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor opening ceremony

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol will be a part of the official 'jatha' that will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, according to Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

PM Modi to meet BJP staffs on Nov 9 for 'Diwali Milan Samaroh'

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office staff to his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here on the evening of November 9 for 'Diwali Milan Samaroh'.

If Mahayuti forms govt in Maharashtra, Sena likely to get key...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday said that if Mahayuti (BJP-Sena alliance) forms the government in Maharashtra then Sena is likely to get key portfolios in the Cabinet.

Mamata demands inclusion of all regional language including...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned the inclusion of Gujarati language in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) exams and demanded that the paper should be conducted in other regional languages too, including Bengali.

Sidhu gets political clearance to travel through Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress leader and MLA from Punjab's Amritsar East constituency, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been granted "political" clearance by the government to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, sources said on Thursday.

UP: Absconding UP cops accused of embezzlement surrender in Meerut court

Meerut/Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Two police cops who were accused of money embezzlement and were absconding on Thursday surrendered in a Meerut court.

Hope the situation improves soon: Kejriwal on Police-lawyer tussle

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hoped that conflict between the lawyers and police in the national capital resolves soon.

Congress appoints party presidents for 10 districts in UP

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress on Thursday appointed Presidents for District Congress Committees (DCCs) and City Congress Committee (CCCs) for 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

